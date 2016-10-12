Pahrump teacher’s aide accused of sex act with teenage girl

A Pahrump teacher's aide was arrested Tuesday night after a teenage girl accused him of sexual assault, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Manuel Bautista, 28, was hired as an aide to work with special needs students in the Nye County School District, officials said.

The girl, 17, reported the incident to authorities on Tuesday, officials said.

Bautista is accused of engaging with the girl in lewd online conversations and taking her to his house, where he allegedly assaulted her, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear how they were associated or when the incident allegedly occurred.

Upon being questioned, officials said Bautista admitted to sexual misconduct with the girl, officials said.

He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on one count each of child sexual abuse, unlawful sex acts by school employee with a student, use and possession of drug paraphernalia and drug use, officials said. His bail was set at $350,000.

Authorities believe Bautista was under the influence of drugs when the incident occurred and found various pieces of evidence through a search warrant to support their investigation, officials said.