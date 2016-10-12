Person of interest sought in man’s stabbing death near UNLV

A man was stabbed to death at a high-rise apartment building Tuesday night, and detectives are searching for his car and a person of interest, according to Metro Police.

Also according to police:

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to the building in the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road, west of Maryland Parkway, and found the man’s body.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man lived alone and that his car, a silver-colored 2015 Honda Fit, with Nevada license plate number 548-LLJ, was missing.

Detectives want to speak with a man seen with the slain man in the apartment building lobby Tuesday night. He was described as tall with a medium build, 25 to 35 years old. He had dark, short hair and a close-cropped beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.