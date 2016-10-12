PUC to examine notification rules for terminating utility services

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Public Utilities Commission plans to explore a change in regulations after a 68-year-old Las Vegas man said his natural gas was cut off in sub-freezing weather without notice from Southwest Gas Corp.

The commission today agreed that Southwest Gas complied with the present rules when it shut off gas service to J. Michael Schaefer.

Schaefer said he was never told in person his gas was being disconnected and that there could have been a notice put on his door. “There was no notice to terminate service,” he said.

It took three days for service to be restored.

Commission Chairman Joseph Reynolds said a study would be conducted to ensure customers are notified before they are disconnected.

Commissioner Paul Thomsen agreed, saying there should be some notification by the company.