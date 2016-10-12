UNLV professor attacked while jogging in Henderson

A UNLV law professor has been hospitalized after being attacked while jogging in Henderson.

Henderson Police spokeswoman Michelle French says Leslie Griffin, a constitutional law professor, was assaulted by a man on Friday. A passer-by found Griffin lying on the sidewalk, but French says the assailant tried to carjack the person who stopped to help.

Several other people stopped to help Griffin and persuaded her attacker to stay on scene until police arrived.

A 23-year-iold man was arrested at the scene and faces charges of attempted robbery and battery resulting in serious bodily harm.