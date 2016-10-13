1 dead, 35 injured in bus crash in northern Georgia

ELLIJAY, Ga. — Authorities say one person has been killed and 35 others were injured in a crash involving a charter bus in north Georgia.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office said on its website that the crash occurred on Highway 515, about 80 miles north of metro Atlanta, on Thursday morning. All northbound lanes and one southbound have been shut down.

Gilmer County fire spokesman Tony Pritchett tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the charter bus ran into the side of a tractor-trailer.

Authorities say emergency crews are on the scene in an effort to free people from the bus. Crews are also on scene treating those who were injured.

WSB-TV reports that 10 medical units and a mass casualty unit are also on the scene.

It was not immediately known where the charter bus was coming from or where it was heading when it crashed.