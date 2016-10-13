A look at some of the vehicles at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction

The latest and greatest sports cars as well as old gems and everything in-between will be sold to the highest bidders during the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction, which starts today at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

An expected 65,000 car enthusiasts are expected for the eighth annual Las Vegas auction, where 1,200 bidders will deliberate on vehicles such as restored classics, contemporary collectibles, muscle cars and hot rods, among other rides.

Here are five vehicles that will be up for bid, including descriptions. And here’s the full list.

2017 Shelby GTE Fastback

Produced by Las Vegas-based Shelby American, Inc., this modified Ford Mustang boasts 456 horsepower — 2½ times more than a standard Toyota Camry.

But what really makes the car special is its serial number, which identifies it as the first of its kind to be produced. Historically, the first vehicle of each model year was built for company founder Carroll Shelby’s personal collection.

Shelby, who became an icon of the automotive world through five decades of racing and auto building, died in May 2012.

All of the auction proceeds for this ride will benefit Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.

2015 Dodge Ram 2500 Custom Pickup Truck

The one-of-a-kind prototype, designed by country music artist Zac Brown, is only available at this year’s auction.

Boasting “high-quality, American-made products for the rugged and refined man,” the truck features alligator skin-covered seats and a camouflage rear paint job, among other military-style decorations.

All of the auction prices received for the car will benefit Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville, Ga.

1951 Crosley Wagon

The four-cylinder Crosley has a 3-speed manual transmission. The auction describes the car as an “extremely rare” part of a private collection of approximately 40 Crosleys. This Crosley has had the same owner since 1977.

1967 Chevrolet Nova with a custom hard top

Restored in 2012 to include its custom top, the souped-up Chevy also features an upgraded 4-bolt 355 Turbo Hydramantic transmission with front disc brakes and high-performance Cragar wheels. The body is finished in PPG Torch Red color.

All of the proceeds from the auction for this vehicle will benefit the West Springs Hospital Building Sanctuary’s “Building Lives” project.

2016 Indian Chief Motorcycle, Jack Daniel’s 150th Anniversary custom

The first of 150 commemorative Indian Chief motorcycles built to celebrate the Jack Daniel Distillery’s 150th anniversary, the Barrett Jackson exclusive features leather accessories with custom Jack decals.

On the back, the words “Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix” remind drivers not to drink and drive. Proceeds from the auction will go to Operation Ride Home, a charity that provides U.S. armed service members financial assistance to visit home while training in other parts of the country.