Assembly takes its turn dissecting NFL stadium funding bill

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature returns today from its daylong recess in observance of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

The Assembly kicked off at 8 a.m. to finish up deliberations and vote on the so-called “More Cops” bill, which would enact a 0.1 percent sales tax increase to pay for more police officers in Southern Nevada.

It will then take up a bill to raise the hotel room tax in Clark County to provide $750 million to help pay for a proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas and expand the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Though members of the Assembly were present for three hours of testimony by stadium proponents on Monday, today will be their first chance to ask questions and dive deeper into the legislation.

The Senate will convene at 2 p.m. to consider the police funding bill.