Las Vegas Sun

October 13, 2016

Currently: 73° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Assembly takes its turn dissecting NFL stadium funding bill

Image

Megan Messerly

State senators listen to public testimony on a public financing plan for a $1.9 billion NFL stadium in Las Vegas in Carson City on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

By (contact), (contact) Jackie Valley

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature returns today from its daylong recess in observance of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

The Assembly kicked off at 8 a.m. to finish up deliberations and vote on the so-called “More Cops” bill, which would enact a 0.1 percent sales tax increase to pay for more police officers in Southern Nevada.

It will then take up a bill to raise the hotel room tax in Clark County to provide $750 million to help pay for a proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas and expand the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Though members of the Assembly were present for three hours of testimony by stadium proponents on Monday, today will be their first chance to ask questions and dive deeper into the legislation.

The Senate will convene at 2 p.m. to consider the police funding bill.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy