Dispute ends in fatal shooting in parking lot

A dispute ended in a deadly shooting in a northeast valley parking lot this morning, and two suspects fled in a silver car, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 6:15 a.m. to the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Hollywood Boulevard, and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Officer Hadfield said. The victim died at the scene, he said.

The man was shot after some sort of dispute, Hadfield said. No arrests have been made, Hadfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.