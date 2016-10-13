Las Vegas Sun

October 13, 2016

Fire in northwest valley displaces family of 6

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Firefighters respond to a residential fire near U.S. 95 and Grand Teton Drive in the northwest valley, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.

A blaze in a northwest valley home's kitchen this morning displaced a family of six and caused about $75,000 in damage, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Smoke billowing from an upstairs window on Sleeping Pine Street, near U.S. 95 and Grand Teton Drive, prompted neighbors to call 911 shortly before 10 a.m., fire official said.

Arriving crews were told there was a possibility a disabled elderly woman was trapped in the locked house, so they forced entry but found no one there, officials said. The flames in the kitchen were put out in less than 10 minutes.

Investigators couldn't determine the exact root of the fire, which started in and destroyed the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the rest of the house, officials said. No one was injured.

