In Las Vegas, Biden calls Trump’s remarks about women ‘divisive’

A Hillary Clinton presidency and a Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate would lead the country toward becoming the clean energy leader of the world, while providing greater financial benefits for college students and retirees, Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senate hopeful Catherine Cortez Masto said at a rally this morning in Las Vegas.

“Hillary is going to need a Democratic Senate,” Biden said as a crowd of nearly 1,000 sign-waving union workers cheered at Culinary Union Local 226 headquarters. “This Latina woman is as tough as nails.”

Cortez Masto, who grew up in Nevada and graduated from UNR, said she believes all Americans are entitled to a world-class education, “regardless of what neighborhood you come from.”

“If you want to go to college, you shouldn’t have to mortgage your future to get that education,” she said.

Cortez Masto said, if elected, she would prioritize making Nevada a leader in geothermal and solar energy. “We are primed for it; we can have an impact on climate change and reduce our carbon footprint,” she said.

Biden added, “North America will remain the epicenter of energy, not the Arabian Peninsula.”

Biden and Cortez Masto took aim at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, calling Trump’s remarks about women “divisive.”

“I’m tired of new politicians that want to go to Washington to demean women,” Biden said. “Can you imagine any other president in U.S. history who would say that?”

Speaking at the podium before Biden, Trump International Hotel employee Jeffrey Wise criticized Donald Trump for “exploiting workers with unfair wages.”

“Not once during this time have I felt Mr. Trump respects me or my contributions at his hotel,” Wise said. “We cannot afford to make him our president.”

Union Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Arguello-Kline praised Clinton and Cortez Masto as “strong women” who “understand the working class.”

“It doesn’t matter what sexual orientation, what color we are or what language we speak,” Arguello-Kline said. “We know they’re both going to work really hard for us.”