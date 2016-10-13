Las Vegas Sun’s Pulitzer Prize-winning project to be spotlighted in events

The Las Vegas Sun’s 2009 Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of construction deaths on the Strip is the subject of two upcoming special events.

On Friday comes the premiere of a documentary film, “The Cost of Construction,” that explores the deaths through interviews with former Sun reporter Alexandra Berzon, who led the paper’s investigation, family members of deceased workers, experts, government officials and more. The premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Inspire Theatre, 107 Las Vegas Blvd. South, with tickets starting at $14.

Afterward, there will be a post-screening Q&A moderated by Brian Greenspun, CEO and publisher of the Las Vegas Sun, and featuring Berzon, the filmmakers and interviewees in the film.

For tickets, click here.

On Saturday, Berzon will join other former Sun staff members for “Journalism Saves Lives: A Roundtable Discussion with Las Vegas Sun Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalists,” a special event at the Vegas Valley Book Festival. The panel will include project editor Drex Heikes, editorial writer Matt Hufman and managing editor Mike Kelley.

The hourlong discussion is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. For more information, click here.

In addition, the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First Street, is displaying an exhibition focusing on the project through Nov. 23. The exhibition coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize. For more information, call 702-800-4760 or click here.

The Sun’s project, which exposed failures of government, management and labor unions to protect workers, won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, generally acknowledged as the premier award in journalism.