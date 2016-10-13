Man stabbed in central valley; 3 detained

A man was injured and three people were detained in a central valley stabbing, according to Metro Police.

The victim, taken to University Medical Center, is expected to recover, spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the 3000 block of Merritt Avenue, near Sahara Avenue, just west of Interstate 15, he said.

The stabbing stemmed from some sort of altercation, Rodriguez said. Information on those detained or if they're expected to face charges was not available about 4:30 p.m.