Police investigating death of 5-month-old child

Metro Police say they are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby found unresponsive early Saturday at a southwest valley apartment.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to the Apache Pines Apartments in the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Fort Apache Road, Officer Larry Hadfield said. The baby was unresponsive and was declared dead at a hospital, Hadfield said.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Police routinely investigate deaths involving children, Hadfield said.