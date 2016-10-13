Tax money should go to those who need it, not to stadium

Thanks to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Executive Director Barbara Buckley and various media, private and public guardianship is emerging as an issue in acute need of speedy reforms. So many of our most vulnerable citizens, primarily seniors, are being victimized by a system that almost invites exploitation.

In a recent interview on NPR, Kathleen Buchanan, the recently retired public guardian of Clark County, indicated that because of a lack of funds there were about 400 people on the waiting list for public guardianship. It’s interesting that the Clark County Commission is spending so much time and energy promoting the expenditure of almost $1 billion in public money for a football stadium while the guardianship issue is virtually ignored.

It would be a powerful weapon if the senior organizations in the state, led by the Nevada Commission on Aging, coalesced in advocating for the reforms needed to protect so many of our most vulnerable citizens.