Trump is the candidate who has trust issues

The news has followed Trump, like a dog in heat! He has been covered at every event, broadcast live, always. Pushed forward like a Miss America, and a fat one at that. All we hear about Hillary Clinton is that she has a trust issue. I don’t agree; her 40 years of service to this nation prove her veracity.

Donald Trump has withheld his tax information from the public. He submitted a laughable “health report” on his positive results.

Trump has enormous trust issues: He’s “smart” because he avoids paying taxes (his reality); he has bankrupted business (something America can look forward to if he becomes president; please remember President George W. Bush put us in that position a decade ago). He is not as smart a businessman as he would like his supporters to believe. I could see through him after the first season of “Apprentice” and never watched it again. As an evangelical Christian, I take every precaution to the admonition, “Be not deceived” — and if an evangelical supports The Donald, he or she had better do some profound soul searching. The Gospel is about love, not hate; humility, not pride; compassion, not vengeance.

It should be mandatory for a doctor to do a brain scan on Trump, because he demonstrates the pathology of a person with pre-frontal brain damage. His uncouth behavior, which has enthralled his followers — “He says what he thinks!” — is due to the fact that he has no conscience. He doesn’t have the ability to check himself. He is unable to answer questions with facts.

This man is unfit, period. The job of the president is to represent us before the world diplomatically. That would be impossible for Trump.

Show your taxes, Mr. Trump! We would all like to see how “smart” you are (and unpatriotic).