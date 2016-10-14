Air Jordan: UNLV soccer player earns national nod for final second goal

Courtesy Photo

The score sat 1-1 as the final seconds ticked off the clock between the UNLV women’s soccer team and New Mexico last Sunday.

With the crowd screaming out a countdown of the last 10 seconds, UNLV senior midfielder Jordan Magnin got the ball and was running out of time.

She cranked her right leg back and lofted a prayer from nearly 100 feet away from the goal.

“I took a Hail Mary swing hoping to get something but not expecting much,” Magnin said. “As soon as it left my foot, I thought it was going over the net. As the ball started to drop closer and closer, I just kept waiting for it to go over.”

But it didn’t. Magnin’s shot dipped just below the crossbar giving UNLV the walk off 2-1 victory.

“I still wasn’t sure if it went in, and then everyone erupted,” Magnin said. “I fell backwards and everybody just instantly ran over.”

Magnin’s teammates piled on top of her in jubilation, and even the bench players ran onto the field before being sent back by the referee as the last remaining seconds ran off the clock.

“It’s something I’ve never felt before,” Magnin said. “A goal like this is what you wait your entire career for, and something that you will always remember when you think back on your career.”

Magnin said she had scored game-winners in high school, but never anything like the goal she scored last week. It was voted Top Drawer Soccer's Collegiate Goal of the Week.

“That goal completely epitomizes what our team is all about this year,” Magnin said. “We have a program and a group of girls that will fight until the end. There’s never a moment when I’m on the field where I feel like anyone has given up.”

The win kept UNLV tied with Boise State for second place in the Mountain West, and just behind first-place Utah State with only five games remaining in the season.

“I think it’s huge because any time that you have a team that makes a run towards a championship, there’s always a moment that you look back on and say that was a make-or-break moment,” UNLV coach Chris Shaw said. “After the game, we all looked at each other and said that might have been that moment.”