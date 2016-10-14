Bishop Gorman plays near perfect in beating Clark

Bishop Gorman’s defense held strong this week.

The Gaels, the top-ranked team in the nation, gave up only one first down in a 58-0 victory over Clark Friday night.

On offense, Biaggio Ali-Walsh, Tate Martell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all scored multiple touchdowns.

“It was one of those games where not one person stands out but so many different guys,” Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said. “There were a lot of people we got involved.”

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.