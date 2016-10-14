Las Vegas Sun

Bishop Gorman plays near perfect in beating Clark

Christopher DeVargas

Bishop Gorman High football players — from left, Palaie Geoteote, Adrian Dupuis, Farrell Hester, Haskell Garrett, Biaggio Ali-Walsh, Tate Martell, Alex Perry and Bubba Bolden — pose for a photo at the Sun’s high school football media day, July 20, 2016 at the South Point.

Bishop Gorman’s defense held strong this week.

The Gaels, the top-ranked team in the nation, gave up only one first down in a 58-0 victory over Clark Friday night.

On offense, Biaggio Ali-Walsh, Tate Martell and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all scored multiple touchdowns.

“It was one of those games where not one person stands out but so many different guys,” Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said. “There were a lot of people we got involved.”

