Boy, 10, dies after falling out of moving vehicle in NLV

A 10-year-old boy is dead after apparently falling out of a moving van in North Las Vegas Friday night, according to city police.

First responders were called about 8:15 p.m. to the 2600 block of Stanley Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue, police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

The driver is cooperating with police, Patty said. Other children in the van present during the incident were not injured, he said.

The incident remains under investigation, Patty said about 11 p.m.