Cheyenne escapes with 1-point victory over Mojave

Cheyenne jumped out to a 20-0 lead against rival Mojave Friday night, but barely hung on to a 1-point victory after turning the ball over six times.

Deriontae Green ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns as the Desert Shields raced to an early lead.

“It was a big night for him,” said Cheyenne defensive coordinator Gerald Robinson. “He’s one of our seniors that we need to be able to count on. We told him going in that we were going to put it on his shoulders and he would carry us as far as he can.”

Cheyenne led 20-0 late in the third quarter and if not for penalties the game would have been out of reach, with four touchdowns called back.

“The game is considered a rivalry so our boys get up for the Mojave game,” Robinson said. “We jumped out on them real quick.”

Mojave rallied late with touchdown runs by Taiwan Braden and Blake Fitzgerald, then a 1-yard score by Tawee Walker to cut the deficit to one with seven seconds to play.

The Rattlers went for two and the win, but the throw fell incomplete and Cheyenne escaped with the victory.

“We can deal with adversity but we have to finish no matter how ugly it is,” Robinson said. “We just have to keep fighting and that’s what we did tonight.”