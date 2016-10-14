Desert Pines notches narrow victory over Sunrise Mountain

Desert Pines never trailed Friday night at Sunrise Mountain.

That doesn’t mean the Jaguars always had the victory locked up. They were forced to hold off the Miners for a 27-20 win in the final minutes after giving up a late touchdown.

“We just kept them around, could never put them away,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “But we did what we needed to do and found a way.”

A rushing attack led by senior Isaiah Morris was able to run out the clock with the game on the line. The Jaguars left themselves in the hands of Morris all night, as he rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Their other touchdown came on a 50-yard hitch to Antonio Wallace from Randal Grimes.

“Isaiah literally carried us tonight,” Rodriguez said. “He made big plays when we needed them.”

