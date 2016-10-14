Ex-Ohio cop charged in fatal traffic stop appears in court

CINCINNATI — A white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop over a missing front license plate has appeared in Ohio court briefly for a pretrial hearing.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan met Friday in chambers with both sides to discuss jury selection and other issues in 26-year-old Ray Tensing's case.

Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose.

Tensing pulled DuBose over near the University of Cincinnati campus for a missing front license plate. Tensing's attorney has said his client feared being dragged under the car as DuBose tried to drive away.

Tensing is free on $1 million bond.

The judge set another pretrial hearing for Oct. 21.