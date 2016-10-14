Expected strong winds trigger weekend dust advisory

Predicted strong winds have prompted the Clark County Department of Air Quality to issue a dust advisory for Saturday and Sunday.

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected both days across the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts may reach 40 mph, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Air quality may be unhealthy for people most sensitive to elevated levels of dust, including those with respiratory problems, young children and seniors, Clark County officials said.

The DAQ website has detailed information on air quality conditions.