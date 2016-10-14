Las Vegas Sun

October 15, 2016

Liberty football handles Coronado in ‘Rose Bowl’

L.E. Baskow

The Liberty football team enter the field through their giant helmet as they face Arbor View during their season opener on Friday, August 26, 2016.

Ethan Dedeaux had a 70-yard touchdown reception from Kenyon Oblad tonight for the Liberty High football team in a 35-6 homecoming victory against Coronado.

Some call the game the “Rose Bowl,” because the schools are located on opposite sides of St. Rose Parkway.

“We try to preach to the kids (to beat) Coronado and Silverado because those are schools in our neighborhood,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said.

Oblad had thrown for six touchdowns in Liberty's past six games, but against Coronado the Patriots won with their rushing attack.

Oblad had a 20-yard touchdown run, and Tamakave Tai, Kishon Pitts and Bryson Delacruz also had rushing scores.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

