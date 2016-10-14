Lopsided win clinches playoff spot for Valley

Four weeks after snapping a 21-game losing streak, the Valley Vikings routed Rancho 44-8 Friday night to earn their first conference win since 2013.

The win also clinched a playoff spot for Valley — another first for this group of players.

Sophomore Bryce Jones scored the game’s first touchdown on a 70-yard fumble returned for the score, and the game’s last touchdown on a 46-yard run.

David Smith ran for 84 yards and a score, while Iyen Medlock pitched in 24 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a huge win,” said Valley offensive coordinator Keyo Fox. “We got a bunch of kids that have never been in the playoffs. Tonight you could see that they knew what it meant to truly win. It looked like they had been there before.”