Las Vegas Sun

October 15, 2016

Currently: 82° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Lopsided win clinches playoff spot for Valley

Image

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Valley High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Gustavo Gomez, Iyen Medlock, and Sonny Gibson.

By (contact)

Related content

Four weeks after snapping a 21-game losing streak, the Valley Vikings routed Rancho 44-8 Friday night to earn their first conference win since 2013.

The win also clinched a playoff spot for Valley — another first for this group of players.

Sophomore Bryce Jones scored the game’s first touchdown on a 70-yard fumble returned for the score, and the game’s last touchdown on a 46-yard run.

David Smith ran for 84 yards and a score, while Iyen Medlock pitched in 24 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a huge win,” said Valley offensive coordinator Keyo Fox. “We got a bunch of kids that have never been in the playoffs. Tonight you could see that they knew what it meant to truly win. It looked like they had been there before.”

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy