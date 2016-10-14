Lower-level player scores TD, helps Las Vegas beat Eldorado

The Las Vegas High football program promoted 15 sophomores to the varsity team for one game this week after Eldorado folded its junior varsity team on Monday.

Colby Splond, one of those sophomores, made the most of his first Friday night appearance in Las Vegas’ 53-8 victory against the Sundevils.

Cruz Littlefield blocked a punt and Splond scooped up the ball for a touchdown, one of many Wildcat players to reach the box score. La’Marian Stanley and Eric Williams had interception returns for touchdowns, and sophomore Cody Summer had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Jack Hernandez had a touchdown reception from Zach Matlock, and Jordan Murrel caught a touchdown pass from Ronnie Broadhead.

The Las Vegas (5-2 overall, 1-1 Northeast) defense recorded five interceptions.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21