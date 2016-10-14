Moapa Valley plays its best game of the season in win over Del Sol

Moapa Valley’s offense has disappeared on occasion this season.

It did the opposite Friday night against Del Sol, never once fading throughout a 66-19 victory.

“We came out and played our best game,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said. “We were finally clicking.”

Jacob Leavitt scored a rushing touchdown on the Pirates’ first drive, and paced them all night. The senior wound up with 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

On Moapa Valley’s first defensive possession, senior Dayton Wolfley nabbed an interception to set up another score. It was just the start of a three-interception, two-touchdown night for Wolfley.

The Pirates’ defense added their own score when sophomore Leo Rios recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Moapa Valley had its way on offense too, never punting with junior quarterback Daxton Longman tossing three scores. Sophomore Derek Reese caught one of the scoring receptions for 46 yards.

“It’s been a long season for us as far as getting guys up to speed to where we want to be,” Lewis said. “I think we’re finally getting there. We blocked well, tackled well. I’ve been waiting for this.”

