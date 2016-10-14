Off the trail, inside Washington’s new Trump International Hotel

Chad Bartlett / The New York Times

WASHINGTON — It was early for a drink but I pulled up a blue velvet chair at the bar on Thursday afternoon and ordered a $16 glass of Four Roses small batch. A man two seats over was eating shrimp cocktail, $24 for four. "Did you notice the IRS is right next door? Can't make that up," he said laughing.

A couple on the other side of the bar were gazing up at the big screen which was turned to Fox News and showed Donald Trump flailing his arms at a rally in West Palm Beach.

"I feel like I'm in a house of mirrors," the shrimp guy said.

Welcome to Trump International Hotel, the shimmering new offering from the developer-turned-presidential candidate. The $212 million hotel, open for a month, is a hangout and tourist attraction.

The lobby is impressive, steel arches, chandeliers, marble floors. A cart in the middle of the room was spilling with champagne bottles. Another held top-shelf whiskey. (Trump doesn't drink.)

"We're just opening up on Pennsylvania Avenue, right next to the White House," Trump said during a debate last month, fibbing just a bit. The hotel is a five-minute walk away. "So if I don't get there one way, I'm going to get to Pennsylvania Avenue another way. But we're opening the Old Post Office under budget, ahead of schedule."

A steady trickle of people came in, many taking photos on their phones. "Whoa," Sally Lane, 57, of Chicago said to herself. She wasn't impressed. "It's over the top, obnoxious. It's gold."

But in the glamour, she sees Trump's appeal. "I think a lot of people struggling say, 'He did really well or himself and he can help me,' not realizing that it's all about him all the time." Thursday, rooms started at $455 a night.

"It's really beautiful in there. I try to ignore that it's Trump. I hope he continues in the hotel business rather than other pursuits," said Rod Myers, 69, who lives in the city and remembers the Old Post Office, which Trump has a 60-year lease on from the federal government ($3 million a year).

"As much as I hate to admit it," Myers said after a quick tour, "he's done a really nice job."

Thursday, a couple hundred protesters showed up. They were members of the Culinary Union, which wants to organize at Trump Hotel Las Vegas.

Chris Stutzman of Pennsylvania stumbled onto the demonstration. "He's a man of many masks," the 25-year-old said of Trump. "He knows how to feed into what people are looking for, at least a certain demographic. I want to appreciate him in some respect because he's brilliant in that degree."

But Stutzman isn't voting for Trump and he's not a fan of Clinton, either. He wanted to go inside but his wife said no.

Declan Walls, a tourist from Ireland, also had no interest in checking out the hotel and he waited for his wife who was trying to buy a "Make America Great Again" hat for their son, who is following the election. Trump "embarrasses the United States," Walls, 51, said. "We are bewildered and amazed by this contest and how it's stooped so low."

Inside, the drinks were flowing, the blue velvet was everywhere and Trump was on Fox News.