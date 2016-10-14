Police: Man wounded when shots fired through door

A man was wounded early this morning when shots were fired through the door of a northeast valley house, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of Rainburst Court, near North Walnut and East Alexander roads, Officer Michael Rodriguez said.

The victim told police he was inside when two men approached the house, Rodriguez said. One of the men was in the driveway and the other was near a fence when the gunfire came through the door, striking the victim in the leg, Rodriguez said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, Rodriguez said.

The two men fled in a blue sport utility vehicle before officers arrived, Rodriguez said. No arrests have been made.

Casings of different calibers were found at the scene, Rodriguez said.