Shadow Ridge wins slugfest with Centennial, 61-46

The Shadow Ridge High football team attempted one pass today against Centennial in a 61-46 win. But when your rushing attack is working so well, there’s no need to throw.

The Mustangs rushed for 515 yards, including nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns for Malik Lindsey, in beating Centennial for the first time in more than 10 years.

“Malik was all over the field. I don’t think he got caught from behind very often,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said.

Centennial trimmed the Shadow Ridge lead to 10 points late in the fourth quarter, but Kaejin Smith-Bejgrowicz returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory.

“That was a big play for us,” Foster said.

While sophomore quarterback Cody Pressler didn’t complete a pass, he rushed for 130 yards.

Shadow Ridge improves to 5-1 overall. It needs one win in its final three games to secure a playoff bid.

“We haven’t won a playoff game in at least 10 years,” Foster said. “This is kind of uncharted water for us.”

Jamaal Evans had more than 300 passing yards and four touchdowns for Centennial in a game that featured nearly 67 second-quarter points.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21