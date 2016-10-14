Sierra Vista scores winning points with three minutes left against Desert Oasis

Bryan LaGrange’s 3-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes to play today provided the winning points for the Sierra Vista High football team in its 14-7 win over Desert Oasis.

It was the second straight week Sierra Vista prevailed in a close game.

“The kids battled. They find a way,” Sierra Vista coach John Foss said.

Sierra Vista recovered a Desert Oasis fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half inside the 10-yard line. A few plays later, Oscar Aliaga had a 2-yard touchdown run to break a scoreless tie.

Desert Oasis had the ball in Sierra Vista territory multiple times, but could only manage a touchdown from Jaden Mitchell on a long pass.

“We had trouble moving the ball, but started to move it at the end of the game,” Foss said. “But our defense played really well.”

The win sets up a showdown with Durango next week in a battle of undefeated teams. They’ll likely be playing for second place behind Bishop Gorman, the nation’s No. 1 ranked team.

“That will dictate second place,” Foss said. “The kids will be excited. It should be a good battle.”

