Small blaze on Mount Charleston closes hiking trail

The Mary Jane Falls trail at Mount Charleston was closed Friday as crews battle a fire, according to fire officials.

The blaze, dubbed the "October Fire," was 3 to 4 acres in size, and no structures were threatened, the Clark County Fire Department said about 5:45 p.m.

Firefighters were initially called to the area about 2 p.m., officials said. About 20 members of the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District, the U.S. Forest Service and the Clark County Fire Department responded.