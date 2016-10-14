Police: Student with gun arrested at Mojave High School

A Mojave High School student found in possession of a gun was arrested today, according to Clark County School District Police.

Officials became aware of the gun when another student reported it shortly before noon, police Capt. Ken Young said.

There was never a threat, and the gun wasn’t used, Young said.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

The North Las Vegas school is located at 5302 N. Goldfield St.

In an unrelated previous event, a Mojave High student died Nov. 20 when he was shot outside of the school during an after-school brawl that involved 40 to 50 people, North Las Vegas Police said.

Taylor Brantley, 16, died at University Medical Center shortly after the 4 p.m. shooting, about an hour after school had been let out, police said.

No arrests have been announced.