Virgin Valley shuts down prolific Chaparral offense

If there were any doubts about how dominant Virgin Valley’s defense is, the Bulldogs silenced them Friday night, holding the high-flying Chaparral Cowboys to seven points.

Virgin Valleyedged Chaparral 13-7 to extend its winning streak to seven and clinch the 3A Sunrise League Title.

“Our defense was so good,” coach Yori Ludvigson said. “They stuck to the plan. The coaches had a great scheme and the kids implemented it.”

Chaparral’s pair of star receivers — Kentrell Petite and Devin Gaddy — entered Friday night with 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns between them.

The Bulldogs' secondary held them to a combined 30 yards receiving.

“We just took those two kids away and they didn’t know what to do,” Ludvigson said. “They are a well-coached team that plays hard, but tonight we were able to take away their weapons.”

The Cowboys were averaging 32 points per game heading in but were unable to muster anything on offense.

On the other side of the ball the Bulldogs again leaned on Jayden Perkins, who carried the ball 37 times for 162 yards.

After Hogan Fowles separated his shoulder on a tackle late last week, Cade Anderson filled in under center and went 4-of-12 for 46 yards and threw the Bulldogs’ only touchdown to Jesus Ruvalcaba.

The Bulldogs will finish the regular season against a winless Boulder City next week but have already won the league.

“You don’t get any love up in Mesquite and that’s how we went into the season,” Ludvigson said. “You use all of that stuff to put a chip on their shoulder. People were thinking we will win two or three games, but the kids bought in and we are here.”