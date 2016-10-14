Wildfire Lake Tahoe forces evacuations, road closures

RENO — Fire officials have closed several roads in an area east of Lake Tahoe and warned residents to be alert for possible evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire spreads nearby.

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Friday morning that Highway 580 and other roads surrounding nearby Washoe Lake were closed Friday morning.

Department spokeswoman Jenny Ramella says if evacuations are ordered, a shelter has been set up at a nearby elementary school in Reno.

Officials are suggesting that residents take precautions now by taking any large animals like horses to an equestrian center in Reno.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area and says gusts could reach 70 mph.