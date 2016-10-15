Las Vegas Sun

October 15, 2016

Fire near Jones Boulevard displaces 9, does $75K in damage

Firefighters were called to this site on Idle Avenue about 3:30 p.m.

Nine people were displaced after workers using a torch on a roof accidentally caught a house on fire this afternoon near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

According to fire officials:

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Idle Avenue about 3:30 p.m. The flames were out within 10 minutes.

Damage was contained to the roof and attic.

The people displaced were being helped by the Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross.

