J.R. Smith, Cavaliers agree to terms on contract

Tony Dejak / AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says free agent guard J.R. Smith has agreed to a contract offer to return to the defending NBA champion Cavaliers.

Smith has been waiting out of training camp with the Cavs but now has a deal in place, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday night on condition of anonymity because the package has not been finalized.

ESPN.com reported Smith will sign a four-year, $57 million deal.

The 31-year-old Smith was a major contributor last season when the Cavs rallied in the finals to beat Golden State. He averaged 12.4 points and shot 40 percent on 3-pointers in 77 games.

Smith made two huge 3-pointers early in the second half as the Cavs completed an historic comeback after being down 3-1 in the series.

The sides had been in a stalemate over the amount and length of a contract.