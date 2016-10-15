Kurt Busch spins late in final practice session at Kansas

Kurt Busch had a tire go down in the final seconds of the last practice session for Sunday's Sprint Cup race at Kansas, sending his car spinning down the track and into the front-stretch grass.

The car plowed through the mud and sustained significant damage on Saturday, forcing Busch into his backup car for the race. The Chase contender had qualified sixth.

Busch is fifth among the 12 drivers still in the Chase after last week's race at Charlotte, the first of three races in the second round of NASCAR's playoffs.

The top eight drivers advance to the next round following Kansas and Talladega.