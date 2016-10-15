Man shot, killed near northeast valley convenience store ID’d

A man shot and killed Thursday morning in a northeast valley convenience store parking lot has been identified as Daniel Villanueva, 38.

The Las Vegas resident died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, Clark County Coroner's Office staff said today.

According to police:

Officers were called about 6:15 a.m. to the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of North Hollywood Boulevard, and found Villanueva fatally wounded. He died at the scene.

Before gunshots rang out, Villanueva had been in an argument with two other men that turned physical. The two men fled in a small, silver-colored car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.