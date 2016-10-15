Mayfield, Westbrook lead No. 19 Sooners over K-State 38-17

Baker Mayfield completed 25 of 31 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns, Dede Westbrook contributed nine receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns and No. 19 Oklahoma defeated Kansas State 38-17 on Saturday.

One week after Mayfield passed for 390 yards and Westbrook had a school-record 232 yards receiving, the duo was electric once again as Oklahoma (5-2, 3-0 Big 12) won its third straight game after starting out 1-2.

With Samaje Perine sidelined by an undisclosed injury in the first quarter, Joe Mixon stepped up for Oklahoma, rushing for 88 yards and catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Mixon also threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Westbrook in the second quarter, which put the Sooners ahead 21-7.

Kansas State (3-3, 1-2) had its own injury issues as starting quarterback Jesse Ertz left for good just after halftime with an apparent problem with his right throwing shoulder. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 68 yards and ended the game as the Wildcats' leading rusher with 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Joe Hubener came in and threw for 157 yards on 12 of 23 passes, with a spectacular 54-yard touchdown to Dominique Heath early in the fourth quarter that pulled K-State to within 31-17. Heath ended up with seven receptions for 101 yards and the TD.

TAKEAWAY

Kansas State: K-State entered the game with the Big 12's top defense, allowing just 17.6 points and 310.2 yards per game, but Oklahoma had 21 points less than five minutes into the second quarter and piled up 510 total yards.

Oklahoma: They need to keep feeding the ball to Mixon, even when Perine is healthy. Even as Perine's backup, Mixon entered the day ranking fourth in the nation averaging 179 yards per game in all-purpose yards, and put up 177 in this one. His 19 rushes were a career high. He also became the first Sooner running back to record a touchdown toss since Joe Washington in 1973.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: The Wildcats host Texas next Saturday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners visit Texas Tech next Saturday.