Suspect in fatal Las Vegas stabbing found slain in Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man being sought following a slaying in Las Vegas has been fatally shot at a northern Michigan home while seeking his 23-year-old wife.

Sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old David Peretiatko was killed Friday night in Long Lake Township, west of Traverse City.

Peretiatko was wanted in connection with a stabbing Tuesday in Las Vegas. Police believe the victim was lured to a hotel room and killed. The victim's vehicle was then stolen.

Authorities later called Ashley Peretiatko's family and told them David Peretiatko might be headed to the Traverse City area. Her relatives live in Long Lake Township.

Police did not say who shot David Peretiatko. His shooting is under investigation.

Ashley Peretiatko was wounded, suffering gunshots to her face and a hand.

No arrests have been made.