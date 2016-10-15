Las Vegas Sun

October 15, 2016

Currently: 87° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Vibrant foliage at peak color in most of Maine

Image

Justin Marietti / The Mining Journal via AP

The Dead River in Big Bay, Mich., is seen Sept. 21 with fall foliage turning shades of yellow, orange and crimson, signaling the arrival of fall.

Augusta, Maine — 

Folks who want to see the vibrant colors in Maine shouldn't dilly-dally.

The weekly report from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry indicates most of the state is at peak color right now, from Kittery to Houlton.

The report notes that far northern Maine is now past peak, and that the Down East coast is nearing peak.

Fall foliage is a major driver of tourism. Fall foliage spokeswoman Gale Ross says there's no place in the state that's "untouched by the breathtaking colors of fall."

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy