Attention, next president: Las Vegas vitally needs anti-terrorism funding

In 72 hours, the two major-party nominees vying to become our next commander in chief will take the stage at the Thomas & Mack Center for the third and final debate of the 2016 campaign. For 90 minutes, Las Vegas will be the center of the political universe as the candidates make their closing arguments for why they should occupy the world’s most powerful office.

Over the course of the debate, among their many policy proposals, I hope to hear how each of them intends to marshal federal resources to defend the homeland against acts of terrorism. While both have articulated a desire to keep the American people safe, I doubt either candidate realizes how badly the federal government neglects Las Vegas with respect to terrorism prevention.

Specifically, the federal government is failing to provide Las Vegas with adequate resources through the Urban Area Security Initiative, one of the key funding mechanisms used to combat terrorism in major American cities. That’s because the Department of Homeland Security, which administers the UASI, employs a fundamentally flawed methodology that shortchanges Las Vegas when determining which cities receive funding.

Despite boasting more hotel rooms and conventions than anywhere else in the country, the federal formula discounts the value of our critical infrastructure. Despite the sheer volume of high-profile events we host, the federal formula excludes this data. And despite the billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs generated by the Strip alone, the federal formula underestimates the devastating impact a successful attack would have on Nevada’s economy.

This means that Las Vegas, the Entertainment Capital of the World and a destination for more than 42 million annual visitors, is on the verge of being denied millions of dollars in crucial assistance year after year. That’s particularly concerning at a time when ISIS and al-Qaida continue to threaten Las Vegas in their propaganda, and Paris-style attacks on soft targets are occurring with increasing frequency across the globe.

It’s time for Washington to break out of its bureaucratic sclerosis and adapt the UASI funding formula to accurately reflect the real-world threat environment facing America’s cities. Instead of doling out funding based on the clout of a state’s delegation in Congress, federal counterterrorism dollars should be allocated strictly based on the facts on the ground.

That couldn’t be more crucial for Las Vegas. While DHS assesses the relative terrorism risk in the 100 most populous metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States, only a fraction of those urban areas ultimately see any funding. In recent years, fewer than 30 metropolitan statistical areas have received UASI dollars, with Las Vegas consistently on the brink of being on the outside looking in.

Unless we change the flawed UASI formula, Las Vegas will continue to lose out to other cities.

So what does a year without UASI funding look like? It means less access to advanced counterterrorism and emergency-response training, fewer replacements for aging and outdated equipment, and a deteriorated overall readiness posture to keep pace with ever-evolving terrorism threats.

Now, all of this is not to say that we should despair. Las Vegas is home to one of the world’s finest and most capable law enforcement agencies in Metro Police. And our private-sector companies are at the cutting edge of security technology and innovation. Rather, this is a wakeup call to remind the federal government that Las Vegas needs its federal partners to hold up their end of the bargain.

And what better time for a reminder than with the next president in town?

Repubican Rep. Cresent Hardy, who is seeking re-election to Nevada’s Congressional District 4, serves on the House transportation and infrastructure, natural resources and small business committees.