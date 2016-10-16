Hot glass: An artist couple’s latest work goes beyond the gallery wall

Most “hot shops” keep the creative process of glass art hidden from the public eye, enshrouding the practice in mystery. Domsky Glass is different.

“If your craft isn’t being taught, then it ceases to exist,” says Larry Domsky, who has cultivated the artisanal beauty of glass alongside his wife, Barbara, for more than 20 years. “It’s an exciting, amazing medium that we want to make more available on a bigger scale.”

The Domskys, who have artwork in 14 countries and commissioned pieces at Wynn, the Cosmopolitan, McCarran International Airport and elsewhere, wants the public to have a ringside seat for their glassblowing and glass-fusion sessions. By the end of the year, Domsky Glass — in the industrial area between the Strip and Interstate 15 — will become The Studio LV, a space where visitors will be able to observe local and international glass artists and even create their own pieces.

Larry moved to Las Vegas in 1978, Barbara in 1989. She came from South Africa, where she studied design. He started off in metal fabrication in Pennsylvania and moved here for different opportunities, including helping to create the stage for “Jubilee!” They got involved in glassblowing after they met, only six months after Barbara moved Stateside. She had been a designer for a stained-glass and glass-etching studio; and they were both inspired to learn more.

Learning is at the core of their planned renovation.

“Our goal for years has been to move into the city and open up our place as a public space. We fell in love with this building, and now we’re making the changes for this to finally happen,” Barbara says. “People come to Vegas to be entertained, to be removed from the same-old, same-old. We know as artists the magic that happens in the creation of art. The only way anyone will recognize that is from hands-on experiences.”

The solid wall now separating the work studio from the gallery will be replaced with glass barn doors; seating will be added across from the studio; lighting and restrooms will be upgraded; affordable art like vases and trinkets will be incorporated into a revamped gallery; and the elevated bay door out front will be replaced with double doors and cascading steps leading into the glassblowing area. And the Domskys will host glass-fusion workshops for all ages, using scrap glass or powdered glass and paint. These two-dimensional pieces will be placed in the kiln for firing, Barbara’s area of expertise.

Visitors won’t be able to try glassblowing at first, but they’ll be invited to watch up close. The Domskys intend to develop hands-on public experiences in hot glass down the road. They also plan to provide tours and hold special events featuring live bands, performers, chefs, and beer and wine, starting with weekends and expanding to daily in December. They’ll stay open late, too. “We want to provide an artistic experience beyond just going to a bar to drink,” Barbara says. Once the studio is fully open to the public, the couple plans to create an apprentice program.

“Las Vegas is a young city, and we’re developing a future for our youth here,” Barbara says. “There’s not a focus on teaching, and there should be.”

Glass art has many methods. Here’s a look at one you’ll be able to see as it happens at Domsky Glass:

1. Preheat the tip of the blowpipe, then dip it into molten glass in the furnace.

2. Roll it on a marver (a flat slab made of metal or stone).

3. Blow air into the pipe, creating a bubble.

4. If desired, add more glass over the bubble to create a larger piece.

5. Attach the molten glass to a metal rod (a punty) for shaping and transferring the hollow piece from the blowpipe to provide an opening, or to finalize the top.

6. Many tools are used to aid in shaping the glass, including blocks, jacks, paddles, tweezers and shears.

7. Keep the piece evenly heated and let it anneal (slowly cool after being heated) or else it can crack.