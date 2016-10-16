Man wanted in Las Vegas homicide found dead in Michigan

A suspect who police believe stabbed a man to death before stealing his car Tuesday was found shot and killed in a private residence in Michigan, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police was able to identified the man as 30-year-old David Peretiatko via surveillance video from the apartment building’s lobby. When detectives learned that Peretiatko may have fled to Michigan after the incident, they contacted the Transverse City Police Department to inform them that Peretiatko was a suspect in a homicide investigation. That's whenTransverse Police advised Metro Police officers that Peretiatko was found shot to death in a private residence.

The original incident happened Tuesday about 8 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road, west of Maryland Parkway, where they found a man stabbed to death, Metro Police said. The man’s identity is pending and will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives confirmed via the surveillance video that Peretiatko took the victim’s 2015 Honda Fit on Monday, just prior to the victim being found dead in his apartment Tuesday.