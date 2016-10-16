Metro officers involved in freeway chase, shooting that left suspect dead identified

The officers involved in a shooting that left a robbery suspect dead after a car chase Wednesday on Interstate 215 near Hualapai Way have been identified by Metro Police.

Metro Officers John Squeo, 25; Christopher Gowens, 39; Travis Swartz, 30; and 33-year-old Erik Lindberg have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the event, Metro Police said in a news release. They were all working on Metro’s Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. when officers spotted a vehicle connected to a series of robberies near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, Metro Police said. The driver, who was identified as 50-year-old Rex Wilson, fled when officers tried to pull him over.

Police followed Wilson for miles on U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway until tire spikes stopped the vehicle on the beltway, between Fort Apache Road and Hualapai Way, Metro Police said.

Officers shot Wilson when he confronted them with a handgun, and he died at the scene.

It wasn’t clear if Wilson fired his gun. No one else was hurt.

Wilson was a suspect in 14 armed robberies that began as early as last week.

Officers Squeo and Gowens have been employed with Metro Police since March 2014, according to the release. Officer Swartz has been employed with the department since February 2008, and Lindberg since February 2014.