Speaker Ryan has taken a twisting, arduous path away from Trump

Anthony Wahl / The Janesville Gazette via AP

He didn’t see it coming.

Speaker Paul Ryan was in a hotel room in Cincinnati in May when he learned that Donald Trump — a man he barely knew, with no institutional ties to his party and a mouth that had already clacked his nerves — had secured the Republican nomination for president.

Trump had recently lost the Wisconsin primary, which Ryan and other Republicans in the state thought would presage the reality television star’s demise. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas had made strides, and Ryan thought the campaign would snake into the summer.

But he badly miscalculated. The ensuing path, from Trump’s securing the nomination to Ryan’s decision not to have the nominee appear with him at a rally in Wisconsin a month before Election Day, has been jagged and treacherous, marked by brief moments of hope that Trump could be controlled, followed by the sinking realization that he could not.

Ryan heard the persistent — at times desperate — appeals of Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee and a fellow Wisconsinite, and the angry calls from his rank and file, and neither could move him closer to Trump.

Now, Ryan finds himself in a singular abyss, desperate to maintain the voter enthusiasm needed to preserve Republican control of Congress, yet unable to defend his party’s presidential nominee.

If Trump is defeated Nov. 8 — as Ryan has all but conceded — but Republicans maintain their House majority, it will fall largely to Ryan to piece the rubble of his party back together.

There is, of course, the question of whether House members would let him do so. The Republicans’ crisis would have an early reckoning with the House decision on whether the speaker should be Ryan — whose beliefs in free trade, tolerance toward immigration, changes to entitlement programs and conservative governance have long been Republican orthodoxy — or a new brand of leader who embodies Trumpism.

Democrats have moved quickly to paint Ryan as spineless and calculating for not outright rescinding his endorsement of Trump, while the right flank in his own party has taken a polar opposite view, saying Ryan should not publicly criticize the nominee.

For his part, Trump has been unsparing in his disparagement of Ryan. As recently as last week in a series of Twitter messages, he called Ryan “our very weak and ineffective leader,” who was lending “zero support” and “should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee.”

For now, the speaker spends his days treating Trump like a disgruntled former employee bent on Twitter revenge, essentially ignoring him. Instead, he gives speeches about the earned-income tax credit and the evils of Hillary Clinton, while furiously raising money for suddenly endangered House Republicans.

“Right now his objective is crystal clear,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., "to retain the Republican majority in the House. In that effort he has helped members of the Freedom Caucus as well as those in the Tuesday Group and everyone in between,” he said, referring to the most conservative and most moderate members. “We will worry about our internal differences after the election. Right now we are in a bar fight, and every Republican is worth saving.”

That Ryan and Trump were never natural allies is understandable. They had met only once before the business tycoon decided to run for the White House, an encounter at a fundraiser in New York during the 2012 presidential campaign. Ryan was Mitt Romney’s running mate.

Their paths would not cross again. “Trump really wasn’t on Paul’s radar screen,” said A. Mark Neuman, a Ryan friend for two decades. “Before this presidential race, there was almost no intersection in their lives,” he said, noting that Trump did not share Ryan’s passions for the Green Bay Packers, hunting, church, intense workouts and Midwest life with children.

The relationship showed strains from the start, with Ryan alarmed by Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and nationalistic appeals. The speaker decided to offer a policy agenda with no connection to Trump for other Republicans to embrace, a move almost unheard-of during a presidential campaign.

“If we try to play our own version of identity politics and try to fuel ourselves based on darker emotions, that’s not productive,” he said. He made calls to several of the Republican presidential candidates to outline the agenda; Trump feigned mild interest but they did not speak again. (The Trump campaign did not return emails with questions for this article. Ryan also declined to be interviewed.) Ryan had hoped that Trump would eventually embrace his plan.

When Trump clinched the nomination in May, Ryan was rattled, said several people who talked to him that day.

“The conventional wisdom among the people we talked to here was, ‘Don’t worry, this will end,'” said Charlie Sykes, a former conservative talk radio host in Milwaukee and a friend of Ryan’s. “So it was a huge shock. I think a lot of us here believed we were going be the firewall in Wisconsin, that there would be an outbreak of rationality.”

With campaign rhetoric getting increasingly contentious, Ryan made the unusual choice of announcing that he was not ready to endorse Trump. None of this pleased Priebus, who prided himself on building the modern Republican Party in Wisconsin and longed for unity going into the race against Clinton.

In text messages and phone calls, Priebus tried to persuade Ryan — who was relishing his independence — to accept Trump, said numerous officials with knowledge of the exchanges who requested anonymity to discuss internal party matters. Trump would yell at Priebus and, in turn, Priebus would needle Ryan.

When that didn’t work, Trump claimed Ryan had agreed to endorse him before a visit to Capitol Hill to try and woo fellow Republicans, a claim Ryan viewed as a serious breach. “That was the first realization that Trump wasn’t just a public persona,” said a Republican involved in planning the meeting, who insisted on anonymity so as not to alienate Trump. "but that his staff does not deal in good faith.”

Trump did meet with congressional Republicans, and listened to their policy messages with a smile and slightly glazed eyes, said several people who were there.

In June, after a period of relative silence on Trump’s part, Ryan finally felt comfortable enough to endorse him. Staff members of both men began to coordinate for the Republican National Convention. But days later, Ryan aggressively criticized Trump for his remarks about a Hispanic judge.

Another outburst, and another brick on the wall was laid. “He was genuinely just outraged after all those comments,” Sykes said.

A bright spot came in July, when Trump chose Indiana’s governor, Mike Pence, who has long been close to Ryan, as his running mate. Privately, Pence tried to assure skeptical Republicans that he would impose Ryan’s policy agenda if he and Trump captured the White House. Then in August, Trump toyed with endorsing Ryan’s opponent in a primary.

Ryan, for his part, went on with his summer, serving as the chairman at the convention, where his role was unusually diminished. He watched Trump’s acceptance speech from a sky box.

Trump called Ryan a handful of times after the convention, once to tell him about his choice of Pence, and to seek debate advice, which Ryan said focused on preparation. (Not heeded.)

By the fall, Ryan had basically stopped speaking Trump’s name. The nominee made a request through the RNC to campaign with Ryan, whose team agreed to invite Trump and Pence to an event this month in Wisconsin.

Then came the tape of Trump making vulgar and lewd comments about women in 2005.

Sykes let Priebus know via text that Trump was no longer welcome in Wisconsin. Sykes said Priebus responded: “I am the guy trying to fix this! I am in tears over this.'” (A spokeswoman for Priebus acknowledged that he was upset, but denied any tears.)

Ryan agonized over his options. Ultimately, he chose not to withdraw his endorsement to keep Republicans motivated to vote, which still made some of his conference angry. “I think they ask far too much of the speaker,” said U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who has renounced Trump. “His job is to help House Republicans. Period.”

Ryan will soon find out if those members of his party who support Trump might come after him in the next speaker election. “We knew they had extreme views and you kind of rolled your eyes and said they were on our team,” Sykes said. “How much damage could they do?”