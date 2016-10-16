Voting for the first time? This is the right time

This entire campaign season, in all of its craziness and seriousness, will have been lost on you if you don’t vote Nov. 8. This is indeed the most unusual election in modern history, with two distinctly different candidates for the highest office in the land — one a former secretary of state, senator and first lady, and the other a former TV reality show host and property developer. They could not be more different, making voters’ choices all the easier. But all of this will be wasted if you decide to sit out this election, or are not registered to vote. Of all the elections in which to remain quiet, this is not it.

That’s why I am relinquishing my column today to a young man — certainly by my measure — who frankly admits that he has never voted. His name should be familiar to those who follow basketball: Marcus played for the Runnin’ Rebels from 2001 to 2003 before being drafted into the NBA, where he played for 10 years. He’s now playing European ball, but he still calls Las Vegas home. And this year, he is counting himself as an engaged voter for the first time. I hope he inspires those who have not registered to vote to do so — and everyone else to vote, because so much is at stake.

— Brian Greenspun

If anyone had ever asked me what would be foremost on my mind at age 34, I wouldn’t have thought the answer would be related to politics. I grew up in a middle-class household where I was taught that the most important things are family, hard work and respect. I moved through life with the mentality that if I conquered those things, I would be fine.

While I was growing up in Las Vegas, then playing for the UNLV Rebels and in the NBA, politics was simply never discussed. Looking back, I understand several reasons why. We just didn’t have an understanding of what was going on. We didn’t know much of anything about the candidates. And we never thought our votes mattered.

We knew politics affected people’s lives but never saw the correlation between government’s effect on our daily lives and exercising our right as Americans to have a say in who makes decisions on our behalf.

Still, not only had I never voted until now, I never even registered.

I’ve been asked countless times over the years.

Did I vote? No.

Who got my vote? No one.

My excuse remained the same: My vote doesn’t count. I’m only one person. Why bother?

I didn’t fully understand exactly how important my vote and every vote is until recently.

I have been fortunate enough to have crossed paths with some amazing people whom I now call friends. After talking to people who care and are advocates for change, I took the time to become educated. Now I get it; every vote really does matter.

You see, we were always taught what voting has meant in the history of our country. People have even died defending our right to vote. We have an obligation to those who laid down their lives. With the sacrifices others have made, it doesn’t seem right to just stay home.

We seem to forget how important voting still is. Imagine if every person who thought his or her vote didn’t count actually voted. Together, we could change the election, and with it, our community, our country and the world.

Also, as important as this presidential election is, our state and local elections are every bit as important.

We have seen a great deal of progress over the years. This election puts that progress in jeopardy.

So I will be voting for the first time. I am proud to support Hillary Clinton, Catherine Cortez Masto and Democrats up and down the ticket this election, because I believe they will protect the progress we have made and continue to move us forward.

With all the injustice our country has experienced, we can’t allow our country and communities to go backward by allowing the wrong leaders to become elected — all because we chose not to participate.

And if we stay home because we accept that our votes “don’t matter,” or we don’t have the time, then we are complicit in the outcome. We have no right to complain, regardless of what happens.

That’s why I urge you to register to vote by Oct. 18, online with the Secretary of State’s Office at or in person at the Clark County Elections Division, 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas. Don’t make excuses, and don’t wait until it’s too late. It’s game time, and you’ve got to get off the bench.

This is your chance to join me as I vote for the first time, for the outcome we want!