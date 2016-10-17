Football coach accused of sexual misconduct with student

A volunteer football coach at Silverado High School has been accused of sexual misconduct with a female student, according to Clark County School District Police.

Jordan Turner, 21, was arrested Friday and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of sexual misconduct with a student, lewdness with a minor under 16 years old and first-degree kidnapping, police Capt. Ken Young said.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

School District Police became aware of the alleged misconduct Thursday, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.