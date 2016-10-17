Open enrollment approaching for Nevada health exchange

Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 | 12:16 p.m.
CARSON CITY — An estimated 351,000 Nevadans are without health insurance, according to Nevada’s health insurance exchange.
The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange will hold an event from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas to explain the program and how to enroll. Federal subsidies are available for some participants, based on income.
Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.
Those who are without health insurance face a federal fine of $695 or 2.5 percent of their income.
Companies offering policies through the exchange are Anthem, Health Plan of Nevada and Prominence Health Plan.