Open enrollment approaching for Nevada health exchange

CARSON CITY — An estimated 351,000 Nevadans are without health insurance, according to Nevada’s health insurance exchange.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange will hold an event from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas to explain the program and how to enroll. Federal subsidies are available for some participants, based on income.

Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.

Those who are without health insurance face a federal fine of $695 or 2.5 percent of their income.

Companies offering policies through the exchange are Anthem, Health Plan of Nevada and Prominence Health Plan.