Pedestrian killed in weekend hit-and-run, police say

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping Sunday night in the north Las Vegas Valley, according to Metro Police.

A 37-year-old man was crossing Bruce Street outside of a crosswalk when he was hit about 9:50 p.m. by a vehicle south of Owens Avenue, police said.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle continued driving north on Bruce Street without stopping, police said. No description of the vehicle was available, other than it was red, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro at 702-828­-8189 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385­-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.